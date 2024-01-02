South Korea Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed on camera; recovering in ICU

South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed on Tuesday in the neck while he was on a visit to the city of Busan. After receiving emergency treatment, Lee was airlifted to Seoul, according to party and emergency officials. South Korea's opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung arrives on a stretcher at Seoul National University Hospital after being stabbed. (Reuters)

Lee, who witnessed a narrow loss in the 2022 presidential election, underwent surgery at the Seoul National University Hospital. Currently in intensive care, he is in recovery and conscious, as conveyed by party spokesman Kwon Chil-seung, who strongly condemned the attack as “political terror.”

Earlier, Kwon mentioned that medical staff had concerns about potential damage to a jugular vein.

The attack

The suspect, who was wearing a paper crown that had Lee's name on it, approached him and asked for an autograph while Lee was speaking among supporters.

A video footage showed that the assailant then lunged forward and attacked him.

The assailant's assault occurred abruptly as Lee was inspecting the location of a proposed airport.

Video footage from television and a clip on the social media platform X captured the moment when the assailant extended his arm, lunged forward, and stabbed Lee in the neck. The force of the attack propelled Lee backwards into the crowd surrounding him. In response, Lee winced and collapsed, and subsequent news photographs showed him lying on the ground with closed eyes and bleeding. People were also seen pressing a handkerchief against the wound on his neck.

Who attacked Lee?

The assailant, born in 1957, used an 18-cm knife that was bought online. The motive is under investigation, and police are expected to seek a charge of attempted murder.

The police has not identified the suspect yet.

Jin Jeong-hwa, a Lee supporter at the scene, mentioned there were more than two dozen police officers present. The assailant was quickly caught by party officials and police officers.

South Korean president condemns the attack

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday condemned the attack, emphasising that such violence should never be tolerated.

His office quoted Yeol as saying, “This type of violence must never be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Who is Lee?

Lee, a former governor of Sough Korea's Gyeonggi province, narrowly lost to conservative Yoon in the 2022 presidential election. He has led the main opposition party since August 2022 and is currently on trial for alleged bribery during his tenure as the mayor of Seongnam, which is near Seoul.

Lee has denied wrongdoing.

South Korea has a track record of political unrest despite stringent regulations on firearm ownership. While law enforcement is present at significant gatherings, political leaders typically do not receive extensive security protection.