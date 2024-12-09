South Korea Police considers travel ban on President Yoon amid martial law probe

Police in South Korea are reportedly considering placing an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol as they investigate possible rebellion charges over his brief imposition of martial law last week, reports said Monday. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering an address at the Presidential Office in Seoul. (AFP)

South Korea is experiencing severe political unrest as a result of Yoon's martial rule declaration from last Tuesday, which sent armed special forces troops onto the streets of Seoul. He escaped an impeachment attempt sponsored by the opposition on Sunday, when the majority of legislators from the ruling party did not participate in a floor vote. However, the opposition parties promised to file a fresh petition of impeachment against him this week.

Police are contemplating preventing Yoon from leaving the nation as they look into the rebellion allegations, according to a report published by Yonhap news agency on Monday. Similar stories were reported by other South Korean media outlets.

Repeated calls to the National Police Agency weren’t immediately answered.

The main opposition Democratic Party called Yoon’s martial law imposition “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or a coup.” It has filed complaints with police against at least nine people, including Yoon and the former defense minister, over the alleged rebellion.

While the president mostly has immunity from prosecution while in office, that does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

Former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who reportedly suggested that Yoon impose martial law, was arrested by South Korean authorities on Sunday. He was the first individual to be arrested in connection with the martial law case.

According to the Defence Ministry, three senior military leaders have been suspended separately for allegedly participating in the imposition of martial law. They were among those accused of insurrection by the opposition.

Yoon apologised on Saturday for declaring martial law and stated that he would not avoid political or legal accountability for the decision. He said that his party would be in charge of navigating the nation's political unrest, "including matters related to my term in office."

Since taking office in 2022 for a single five-year term, Yoon has struggled to push his agenda through an opposition-controlled parliament and grappled with low approval ratings amid scandals involving himself and his wife. In his martial law announcement on Tuesday night, Yoon called parliament a “den of criminals” bogging down state affairs and vowed to eliminate “shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces.”