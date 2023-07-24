Home / World News / South Korea says North Korea fired ballistic missile into sea

South Korea says North Korea fired ballistic missile into sea

AP | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 24, 2023 08:50 PM IST

South Korea claims North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile into the sea.

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into its eastern sea, South Korea's military said, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the US sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force.

Representative Image(AP)
Representative Image(AP)

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say where the weapon was launched from and how far it flew.

The launch came hours after South Korea's navy said a nuclear-propelled US submarine – the USS Annapolis — arrived at a port on Jeju Island. The arrival of the USS Annapolis adds to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

Last week, the USS Kentucky became the first US nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed US naval vessels.

