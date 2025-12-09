Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
South Korea scrambles jets after Russian, Chinese planes enter air defence zone

AFP |
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 01:53 pm IST

Since 2019, China and Russia have regularly flown military aircraft into South Korea's air defence zone without prior notice, citing joint exercises.

South Korea said it had sent up fighter jets on Tuesday after seven Russian and two Chinese military aircraft entered its air defence zone.

Seoul said it deployed "fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for any contingencies" in response.(Representational)
Seoul said it deployed "fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for any contingencies" in response.(Representational)

The Russian and Chinese aircraft entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) around 10 AM local time (0100 GMT), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

None of the planes violated South Korean airspace, they said.

Seoul said it deployed "fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for any contingencies" in response.

The planes flew in and out of the zone for an hour before leaving, the military said, according to Yonhap.

The planes were spotted before they entered the air defence identification zone, defined as a broader area in which countries police aircraft for security reasons, but which does not constitute their airspace.

Since 2019, China and Russia have regularly flown military aircraft into South Korea's air defence zone without prior notice, citing joint exercises.

In November last year, Seoul scrambled jets as five Chinese and six Russian military planes flew through its air defence zone.

Similar incidents occurred in June and December 2023, and in May and November 2022, with Beijing and Moscow describing the flights as "joint strategic air patrols".

China and Russia have expanded military and defence ties since Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine nearly four years ago.

Both are also traditional allies of North Korea, Seoul's arch-foe.

