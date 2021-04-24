IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / South Korea signs for extra 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with Pfizer
With this the current amount of Pfizer vaccines in the country will come to 66 million doses.(Reuters)
With this the current amount of Pfizer vaccines in the country will come to 66 million doses.(Reuters)
world news

South Korea signs for extra 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with Pfizer

  • The country said that it had also secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 02:41 PM IST

South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.

That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.

It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP