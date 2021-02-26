South Korea to extend current social distancing measures for two weeks
South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks over the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday.
"The government will decide to extend the current distancing levels for another two weeks starting next week during today's meeting," the prime minister said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.
On February 15, the South Korean government lowered social distancing across the country by one level, while maintaining a ban on gatherings of five or more people. In the metropolitan area, level 2 of social distancing is currently in place, while level 1.5 is in place in the rest of the country. The measures were supposed to end on February 28, however, the authorities decided to extend them. The government previously said it could either increase, prolong or weaken the level of social distancing after February 28.
According to Chung, restrictions on small businesses, such as restaurants and cafes, will also remain in place for another two weeks.
South Korea has confirmed nearly 89,000 Covid-19 cases so far, with over 1,500 fatalities.
