South Korean parliament rejects special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim Keon-hee

South Korea's opposition-led parliament on Saturday rejected a bill proposing a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee, reported Reuters. Lawmakers rejected a bill calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee(Bloomberg)

The opposition introduced the bill into parliament concerning allegations against the First Lady of stock price manipulation and poll result tampering through a power broker. 102 out of 300 lawmakers voted against the bill, reported Bloomberg.

Kim Keon-hee was acquitted in the case of stock manipulation linked to Deutsche Motors as the court ruled in favour of the defence, claiming that she was unaware of her account being used for transactions by an external manager, reported Korean daily Hankyoreh.

However, links between her and self-proclaimed political consultant Myung Tae-Kyun have been called into question, as he is currently facing an investigation regarding the nomination of candidates to top positions in the government, reported The Korea Times.

Kim Keon-hee has been at the centre of several controversies which have led to calls for investigations into her and her art exhibition company Covana Contents as well.

She also faced the ire of the public after a secretly recorded video was released on YouTube, showing her accepting a Dior luxury handbag worth $2,200 from a pastor, in violation of Korean law, which prohibits public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $750.

While Kim Keon-hee will not be required to face a special probe, President Yoon Suk Yeol still faces an impeachment vote in the National Assembly.

Several ruling party members have walked out of parliament, which left too few members to pass the measure. However, the Speaker urged the parliament to vote as it is essential to democracy.

The South Korean public also surrounded the parliament in protest against the ruling party, calling for the president's impeachment in light of his declaration of “emergency martial law” in the country on Tuesday.

The declaration of martial law was swiftly overturned in 2 hours after a unanimous vote in parliament.