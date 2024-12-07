Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Korean parliament rejects special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim Keon-hee

ByHT News Desk
Dec 07, 2024 04:16 PM IST

The opposition had introduced the bill into parliament concerning allegations of poll result and stock price manipulation

South Korea's opposition-led parliament on Saturday rejected a bill proposing a special counsel investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee, reported Reuters.

Lawmakers rejected a bill calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee(Bloomberg)
Lawmakers rejected a bill calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee(Bloomberg)

The opposition introduced the bill into parliament concerning allegations against the First Lady of stock price manipulation and poll result tampering through a power broker. 102 out of 300 lawmakers voted against the bill, reported Bloomberg.

Also Read: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol apologises for martial law attempt

Kim Keon-hee was acquitted in the case of stock manipulation linked to Deutsche Motors as the court ruled in favour of the defence, claiming that she was unaware of her account being used for transactions by an external manager, reported Korean daily Hankyoreh.

However, links between her and self-proclaimed political consultant Myung Tae-Kyun have been called into question, as he is currently facing an investigation regarding the nomination of candidates to top positions in the government, reported The Korea Times.

Also Read: Who is South Korea's first lady Kim Keon-hee and what are the charges against her?

Kim Keon-hee has been at the centre of several controversies which have led to calls for investigations into her and her art exhibition company Covana Contents as well.

She also faced the ire of the public after a secretly recorded video was released on YouTube, showing her accepting a Dior luxury handbag worth $2,200 from a pastor, in violation of Korean law, which prohibits public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $750.

Also Read: ‘Go back in’: South Korean protesters urge lawmakers to be part of impeachment vote

While Kim Keon-hee will not be required to face a special probe, President Yoon Suk Yeol still faces an impeachment vote in the National Assembly.

Several ruling party members have walked out of parliament, which left too few members to pass the measure. However, the Speaker urged the parliament to vote as it is essential to democracy.

The South Korean public also surrounded the parliament in protest against the ruling party, calling for the president's impeachment in light of his declaration of “emergency martial law” in the country on Tuesday.

The declaration of martial law was swiftly overturned in 2 hours after a unanimous vote in parliament.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On