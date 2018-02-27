 South Korean prosecutors demand 30 years for ex-president Park Geun-hye | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

South Korean prosecutors demand 30 years for ex-president Park Geun-hye

Park Geun-hye would be the third South Korean president convicted of crimes.

world Updated: Feb 27, 2018 12:42 IST
South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea.(Reuters File Photo)

Prosecutors have demanded a 30-year prison term for former South Korean president Park Geun-hye for alleged bribery, abuse of power and other crimes in a landmark corruption case that marked a stunning fall from grace for the country’s first female leader.

The Seoul Central District Court was expected later Tuesday to set the date when it will announce the verdict and sentence if she is convicted.

If the court finds her guilty, Park would be the third South Korean president convicted of crimes. The others were former military generals involved in a 1979 coup and a 1980 civilian massacre.

Park didn’t attend the court session Tuesday.

Following massive protests by millions and impeachment by lawmakers in December 2016, Park was formally removed from office and arrested in March last year.

more from world
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you