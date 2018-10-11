Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 11, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Soyuz rocket hit by engine problem after blast-off, astronauts safe: Russian agencies

Russian agencies said the two crew members, a Russian and an American, were safe.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2018 15:09 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Kazakhstan
ISS launch,Soyuz rocket,rocket snag
The space capsule Soyuz being launched to the International Space Station from the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan early on Thursday. The rocket had to make an emergency landing when an engine problem occurred after lift-off.(AP photo)

A Soyuz rocket taking an American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station on Thursday was hit by an engine problem shortly after lift-off, Russian agencies said.

The two crew members were “alive and set to land in Kazakhstan,” Russian media reported.

NASA rookie Nick Hague and second-time flyer Aleksey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency blasted off for the orbital lab from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0840 GMT.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 14:44 IST

more from world