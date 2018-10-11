Soyuz rocket hit by engine problem after blast-off, astronauts safe: Russian agencies

A Soyuz rocket taking an American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station on Thursday was hit by an engine problem shortly after lift-off, Russian agencies said.

The two crew members were “alive and set to land in Kazakhstan,” Russian media reported.

NASA rookie Nick Hague and second-time flyer Aleksey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency blasted off for the orbital lab from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0840 GMT.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 14:44 IST