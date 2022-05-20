Home / World News / SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual harassment claim against Elon Musk: Report
SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle sexual harassment claim against Elon Musk: Report

Musk was notably silent on the Insider report that SpaceX -- another of the entrepreneur’s passions -- paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Musk in 2016.
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk.(Reuters / File)
Published on May 20, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Bloomberg |

SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Elon Musk in 2016, according to a report from Insider. 

The closely held rocket launch company, of which Musk is founder and chief executive officer, made the payment in 2018 to an unidentified flight attendant who worked as a contract employee on a SpaceX corporate jet, the online news provider said, citing interviews and documents, including a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and made in support of her claim.

Representatives for Hawthorne, California-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp. did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Musk did not respond to an email seeking comment. Alex Spiro, who serves as Musk’s outside counsel, did not respond to a text message.

The attendant alleged that Musk exposed himself and propositioned her during a flight in a private room on the plane, according to the friend, the report said. Musk offered to buy the attendant a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, it said. 

spacex elon musk
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
