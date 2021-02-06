IND USA
This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(AP)
SpaceX's Dragon Crew to break US record for most days in space on Sunday

"They will surpass the record of 84 days set by the Skylab 4 crew on February 8, 1974," NASA said.
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:34 PM IST

US astronauts living aboard the ISS orbital outpost will break the record on Sunday for most days in space by a crew launched aboard a US spacecraft, NASA said.

Four flight engineers -- Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi -- docked the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to the US module last November.

"They will surpass the record of 84 days set by the Skylab 4 crew on February 8, 1974," NASA said.

The Skylab 4 crew, with NASA astronauts Gerald Carr, Edward Gibson and William Pogue, docked their Apollo spacecraft to the Skylab space station 47 years to the day when the SpaceX crew docked to the orbiting lab, the US space authority estimated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
