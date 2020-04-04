e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row

Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row

The total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, the health ministry said.

world Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, the figures showed.
A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, the figures showed.(Reuters file photo)
         

Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 on Saturday from 10,935 the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, though it was the second straight second day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.

A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, the figures showed.

The total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, the ministry said.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
Maharashtra Covid-19 lockdown extension depends on people:Thackeray
Maharashtra Covid-19 lockdown extension depends on people:Thackeray
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news