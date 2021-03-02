IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan
Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday that it would develop another terminal — West Container Terminal — at the same port with India and Japan.(Reuters | Representational image)
Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday that it would develop another terminal — West Container Terminal — at the same port with India and Japan.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan

Sri Lanka halted the 2019 agreement for India and Japan to develop and operate the crucial East Container Terminal at Colombo Port after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:15 PM IST

Sri Lanka's government said Tuesday it will allow India and Japan to develop a new container terminal at the country's main port, several weeks after scrapping a deal with the two countries to develop one of the key terminals at the same port.

Sri Lanka halted the 2019 agreement for India and Japan to develop and operate the crucial East Container Terminal at Colombo Port after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties. It said the terminal will be fully owned and developed instead by the state-run Ports Authority.

Japan said it regretted the Sri Lankan decision, while India urged that the 2019 agreement be implemented.

Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday that it would develop another terminal — West Container Terminal — at the same port with India and Japan.

Government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said the Cabinet approved the project, to be run as a public-private company with the Ports Authority and companies selected by the governments of India and Japan.

India has selected Adani ports, which was earlier chosen to invest in the East Container Terminal. Japan has not yet named its investor in the project, which will be operated on a build, operate and transfer basis for 35 years.

Rambukwella said the government was offering foreign participation in the West terminal because it requires a large investment to be developed, while the East terminal is completed and requires little additional money.

India was particularly interested in the East terminal because it contributes about 66% of the re-exports from that terminal.

India, which considers the Indian ocean region to be its strategic backyard, has for years been worried by rival China’s growing economic and political influence over neighboring Sri Lanka.

China considers Sri Lanka to be a critical link in its massive “Belt and Road” global infrastructure building initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade. The projects include a seaport, airport, port city, highways and power stations.

China already operates the Colombo International Container Terminal as a joint venture with the Ports Authority.

Critics say the Chinese-funded projects are not financially viable and that Sri Lanka will face difficulty in repaying the loans.

In 2017, Sri Lanka leased a Chinese-built port located near busy shipping routes to a Chinese company for 99 years to end the heavy burden of repaying the Chinese loan used to build it.

The facility is part of Beijing’s plan for a line of ports stretching from Chinese waters to the Persian Gulf. China has also agreed to provide a $989 million loan to Sri Lanka to build an expressway that will connect its tea-growing central region to the Chinese-run seaport.

Japan and India are members of Quad, a group of Indo-Pacific nations that also includes the U.S. and Australia that is seeking to counter Chinese influence in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka colombo port
Close
Lou Jiwei, chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF), speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China in this file photo from 2018. (REUTERS)
Lou Jiwei, chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF), speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China in this file photo from 2018. (REUTERS)
world news

China's ex-finance minister says nation's fiscal situation 'extremely severe'

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Lou offered his sharp critique in December but the assessment has only been made public more recently, with just days to go before China's political elites meet for their annual legislative session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The army seized power after its allegations of fraud in Nov. 8 elections were rejected.. (AP Photo)(AP)
The army seized power after its allegations of fraud in Nov. 8 elections were rejected.. (AP Photo)(AP)
world news

Doctors, teachers, a fortune-teller amongst Myanmar's new wave of detainees

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vernon Jordan arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the kickoff of former US President Bill Clinton's memoirs.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Vernon Jordan arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the kickoff of former US President Bill Clinton's memoirs.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

US rights activist, former Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan dies at 85: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Jordan's role as a Washington insider took him all the way to the White House, where he was a close friend and adviser to President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden called the jailing of Navalny “politically motivated.”(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden called the jailing of Navalny “politically motivated.”(Bloomberg)
world news

US announces sanctions on Russian officials, businesses for Navalny's poisoning

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • The sanctions are the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and will help set the tone for his relations with Putin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani Taliban patrol in their stronghold of Shawal in Pakistani tribal region of South Waziristan in this file photo in this file photo from 2012. (AP Photo)
Pakistani Taliban patrol in their stronghold of Shawal in Pakistani tribal region of South Waziristan in this file photo in this file photo from 2012. (AP Photo)
world news

Taliban collecting funds openly, Pak govt turning blind eye: PTM leader Afridi

ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Afridi said, "Whenever there are important meetings of important organisations like the United Nations and FATF, these terrorists and terrorist organisations are banned but the moment these meetings are finished, they resurface".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck &amp; Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, US.(REUTERS)
The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST
US-based Merck halted the development of two of its own coronavirus vaccines in January to instead focus on its two Covid-19 treatments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday that it would develop another terminal — West Container Terminal — at the same port with India and Japan.(Reuters | Representational image)
Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday that it would develop another terminal — West Container Terminal — at the same port with India and Japan.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan

AP, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Sri Lanka halted the 2019 agreement for India and Japan to develop and operate the crucial East Container Terminal at Colombo Port after weeks of protests by trade unions and opposition parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A German police staff member receives AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Munich, Germany.(REUTERS)
A German police staff member receives AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Munich, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Which countries have most number of fully vaccinated people?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • The number of fully vaccinated people are nowhere near the number of doses administered since most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since January 2020, Austria has had a coalition government under center-right Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that includes the environmentalist Green party, which oversees the powerful climate, environment and energy ministry.(Pixabay/ Representational Photo)
Since January 2020, Austria has had a coalition government under center-right Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that includes the environmentalist Green party, which oversees the powerful climate, environment and energy ministry.(Pixabay/ Representational Photo)
world news

Multiple sclerosis patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • The case being filed next month before the European Court of Human Rights is supported by the environmental group Fridays for Future, which is helping to crowdfund the legal costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman(Reuters)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman(Reuters)
world news

Media watchdog seeks German investigation of Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Prince Mohammed has denied any involvement in Khashoggi's killing. Other Saudi figures named in the RSF filing could not be reached for comment and the Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A patient waits at a coronavirus disease vaccination center installed inside a gymnasium in Taverny near Paris.(Reuters)
A patient waits at a coronavirus disease vaccination center installed inside a gymnasium in Taverny near Paris.(Reuters)
world news

On the Covid-19 frontline, half of French care home workers don't trust vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:19 PM IST
One reason for the scepticism is that those recommending the vaccine are the same people - the French state - whom care home workers blame for their low pay and tough working conditions, said Malika Belarbi, a care worker and trade union official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screenshot from the video telecast by state media showing the confession of a blogger, identified as Qiu, arrested for allegedly insulting PLA soldiers online. (CCTV/SCREENGRAB)
A screenshot from the video telecast by state media showing the confession of a blogger, identified as Qiu, arrested for allegedly insulting PLA soldiers online. (CCTV/SCREENGRAB)
world news

China airs video confession of blogger booked for insulting PLA soldiers

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Sanya Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:11 PM IST
In the one-minute long video played during a prime time news programme, the 38-year-old man, identified as Qiu, admitted to “annihilation of conscience” and “arrogance” for insulting PLA soldiers involved in the deadly brawl against the Indian army at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh last June
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lebanon has been hammered by one crisis after another, starting with the outbreak of anti-government protests against the country’s corrupt political class in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive, deadly blast in Beirut’s port last August. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Lebanon has been hammered by one crisis after another, starting with the outbreak of anti-government protests against the country’s corrupt political class in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive, deadly blast in Beirut’s port last August. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Lebanese currency hits record low amid country's worsening crisis

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The dollar was trading at 9,975 Lebanese pounds around noon Tuesday. The previous record was registered in July, when the dollar briefly sold for 9,900 pounds on the black market. The official price remains 1,520 pounds to the dollar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy has also been partially unpicked in recent years as Moscow and Washington's ties have retreated to post-Cold War lows(AFP)
Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy has also been partially unpicked in recent years as Moscow and Washington's ties have retreated to post-Cold War lows(AFP)
world news

Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, to mark 90th birthday on Zoom

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Gorbachev, who championed arms control and democracy-oriented reforms as Soviet leader in the 1980s, is widely credited with helping end the Cold War.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dananeer Mobeen, 19, a social media influencer who has become famous after her five-second video went viral.(Reuters)
Dananeer Mobeen, 19, a social media influencer who has become famous after her five-second video went viral.(Reuters)
world news

'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP