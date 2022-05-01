Sri Lanka: Opposition leader sure of proving majority in Parliament
A senior leader from Sri Lanka’s Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Saturday said his party will prove their majority in parliament next week for the no-confidence motion against the government led by the Rajapaksa family, according to a media report.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked the Opposition to show their majority by garnering the support of 113 lawmakers in the 225-member parliament to form the interim government.
“Everyone will be able to see that we command a majority next week and I will not reveal how we are going to do it as of now,” Daily Mirror newspaper quoted SJB MP and Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella as saying. “President should resign from his post and then constitutional reforms should follow to ensure checks and balances among the pillars of the government,” he said during a press conference.
Another SJB MP Mujibur Rahman, who was also present during the press conference, said his party will also push for impeachment against the president. “We have not given it up,” he said.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday extended an invitation to form an all-party government comprising all political parties represented in parliament to address the economic crisis in the island nation.
He made the offer during a discussion with party leaders and representatives who are now operating independently in parliament, president’s media division said in a statement. However, it was not clear if incumbent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the eldest brother of the president, will resign to form the all-party government.
Medicine prices hiked
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a 40% price hike for dozens of commonly used medicines on Saturday.
Hospitals have already cancelled routine surgeries after running out of anaesthetics, and Saturday’s directive applies to 60 medicines in short supply.
Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the price rise, health minister Channa Jayasumana said.
It is the second time in six weeks that pharmaceutical prices have been raised. In mid-March, a 30% increase was imposed.
Industry officials said the latest hike was necessary to offset the impact of fuel prices, which have doubled since December.
Russia pounding Donbas region: Ukraine
Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine's military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations. The Russians were trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a daily update. “Not succeeding - the fighting continues,” it said.
Imran Khan terms insult of Shehbaz delegation in Saudi 'result of their deeds’
After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted in Saudi Arabia, Former PM Imran Khan said that as a bunch of "crooks" have been imposed on Pakistan therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds. This comes as on Thursday, some protesters, allegedly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi by loudly chanting slogans Sharif's delegation.
Pakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
An IMF mission is due to arrive in Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the seventh review of the country's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which Islamabad has asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of.
UK Tory MP resigns after admitting watching porn in parliament
A lawmaker from Britain's ruling Conservative party announced Saturday Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England will resign, after admitting he had deliberately watched pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber. Neil Parish, who represents a seat in southwest England, said he was standing down and triggering a by-election in the Tory stronghold after what he called an indefensible moment of "total madness".
Over 20 trapped, 39 missing in China building collapse
At least 23 people were trapped under a building that collapsed in central China, officials said Saturday, as rescuers pulled apart the rubble brick by brick in an effort to reach survivors. The building, which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema, caved in on Friday afternoon in Changsha city, Hunan province, leaving a gaping hole in a densely built street front.
