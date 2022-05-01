Sri Lanka: Opposition leader sure of proving majority in Parliament

A senior leader from Sri Lanka’s Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Saturday said his party will prove their majority in parliament next week for the no-confidence motion against the government led by the Rajapaksa family, according to a media report.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked the Opposition to show their majority by garnering the support of 113 lawmakers in the 225-member parliament to form the interim government.

“Everyone will be able to see that we command a majority next week and I will not reveal how we are going to do it as of now,” Daily Mirror newspaper quoted SJB MP and Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella as saying. “President should resign from his post and then constitutional reforms should follow to ensure checks and balances among the pillars of the government,” he said during a press conference.

Another SJB MP Mujibur Rahman, who was also present during the press conference, said his party will also push for impeachment against the president. “We have not given it up,” he said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday extended an invitation to form an all-party government comprising all political parties represented in parliament to address the economic crisis in the island nation.

He made the offer during a discussion with party leaders and representatives who are now operating independently in parliament, president’s media division said in a statement. However, it was not clear if incumbent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the eldest brother of the president, will resign to form the all-party government.

Medicine prices hiked

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a 40% price hike for dozens of commonly used medicines on Saturday.

Hospitals have already cancelled routine surgeries after running out of anaesthetics, and Saturday’s directive applies to 60 medicines in short supply.

Antibiotics, non-prescription painkillers and medications for heart conditions and diabetes will all be subject to the price rise, health minister Channa Jayasumana said.

It is the second time in six weeks that pharmaceutical prices have been raised. In mid-March, a 30% increase was imposed.

Industry officials said the latest hike was necessary to offset the impact of fuel prices, which have doubled since December.