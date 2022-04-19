Sri Lanka parliament reconvenes today amid crisis, speculation over trust vote
As protesters continue to demonstrate anger amid dire economic challenges, Sri Lanka’s parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday amid speculation over a no trust vote. On Monday, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted that patience among the citizens was wearing thin, and that it was justified.
“During the last two and a half years we have had vast challenges. The pandemic, as well as the debt burden, and some mistakes on our part. They need to be rectified. We have to correct them and move forward. We need to regain the trust of the people,” the president was quoted as saying in reports.
“Today, people are under immense pressure due to this economic crisis. I deeply regret this situation," he stressed, underling that anger among people - forced to wait in long lines to get essential items at high prices - was not misplaced.
Sri Lanka - which has over 25 billion dollars in foreign debt - is battling its worst crisis in decades. People have been struggling to get supplies of essentials and long queues outside fuelling refilling stations have been common.
On Monday, a new cabinet was sworn in ahead of key talks with the IMF. In a speech to his new cabinet, Rajapaksa said the country should have sought help from the world body sooner - as urged by opposition parties and experts. "I believe that we should have gone for a programme with the International Monetary Fund earlier," he was quoted as saying in a statement by his office cited by Reuters.
Almost all of the members of the cabinet had resigned earlier this month amid criticism of the government. There have also been demands for the president and his brother, prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, to resign.
The pandemic had hit key sectors in the country, including the tourism industry, which propels the country’s economy. Critics have said the government dragged its feet in approaching the IMF.
Meanwhile, Kristalina Georgieva, IMF chief on Monday appreciated India's help to Sri Lanka in tackling its economic crises while assuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the financial institution would continue to actively engage with the island nation.
The country of 22 million faces an uncertain future as the government tries to brace political challenges. Earlier this month, the opposition had said it would proceed for a no confidence motion against the government if there was no remedy to grievances of masses.
(With inputs from Reuters, ANI)
-
Sweden unrest: Protests turn violent, several injured| What we know so far
Days of protests sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Islamic holy book of Quran have turned violent in several cities in Sweden. Officials in the country have also condemned the violence. Tensions were witnessed in several parts of the country as the demonstrations turned violent. Around 26 police officers and 14 civilians have been injured in the riots, reported news agency AP, quoting police officials. Reportedly, over 20 police vehicles were also torched.
-
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack amid rising tensions in Jerusalem
Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave as tensions soar after a weekend of violence around a Jerusalem holy site. Warning sirens sounded in southern Israel Monday night after the rocket was fired from the enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, the first such incident since early January.
-
‘Donbas battle has begun’: Ukraine braces for war phase 2 in the east| 10 points
In what has been described as the “second phase of war” by Kyiv, Russia is said to have launched a fresh offensive in the east of the country. Moscow's assault in the rebel-held region of Donbas in the east has started, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war day 55: 1. US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies on Tuesday on the war.
-
Watchdog warns UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street
Digital rights watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday it had warned British officials that electronic devices connected to government networks, including some inside the prime minister's office and foreign ministry, appeared to be infected with Israeli-made spy software. The spy software is known as Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group, according to a blog post published by Citizen Lab.
-
Swedish PM Andersson condemns unrest amid anti-Muslim rallies: Report
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the unrest that has engulfed several cities across the country following anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rallies organized by Danish far-right Swedish media reported on Monday, politician Rasmus Paludan. Last Thursday, Paludan and his anti-immigration political party scheduled a demonstration that included burning a copy of the Muslim holy book in the Swedish city of Linkoping with the permission of local authorities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics