Storms trigger tornado warning in north Texas, reports of buildings collapsing in Arlington

world

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:15 IST

The Dallas-Fort Worth area in the United States’ north Texas witnessed the passage of severe storms on Tuesday night, prompting weather alerts and tornado warnings by the National Weather Service (NWS), local media reported. The NWS’ weather alarm was for Arlington as well.

The NWS recorded wind speeds of up to 81mph around 8:55pm in Arlington, local reports quoted meteorologist Matt Stalley as saying. Though tornado warnings were allowed to expire on the weakening of the storms, winds in Arlington reportedly uprooted trees and toppled power lines. There were also reports of buildings collapsing in several areas.

The Arlington fire department tweeted its units had responded to distress calls at multiple locations, along with the Arlington Police, and was assessing the structures. “The Arlington Fire Department and @ArlingtonPD have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. Our units are currently assessing the structures, triaging potential patients and moving to other reported locations. We will keep you updated,” the fire department tweeted.

The Arlington Fire Department and @ArlingtonPD have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. Our units are currently assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/mX0r9VnHAY — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) November 25, 2020

Similarly, the Arlington police department tweeted it was assisting the fire department with damages in central Arlington.

APD assisting @ArlingtonTxFire with some damages in central Arlington, including malfunctioning signal lights. This also includes various roof collapses on some structures & damages to buildings. Working to determine extent of damages and whether or not there are any injuries. pic.twitter.com/p4f4KU5Grs — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) November 25, 2020

The NWS issued tornado warnings for several other areas as well, including Dallas. These warnings forecast winds with a speed of up to 60mph. However, another warning, a severe one, that was scheduled to last until 2am on Wednesday, projected wind speed could reach 70mph and also left open the possibility of tornadoes.

While the temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were in the 70s, the NWS forecast these would drop into the 40s by Wednesday morning.