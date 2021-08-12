Home / World News / Strong quake strikes Philippines, no tsunami threat
The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.(Representational Image)
The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.(Representational Image)
world news

Strong quake strikes Philippines, no tsunami threat

Broadcaster CNN reported the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) as initially saying damage and aftershocks were expected.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the southeast coast of the Philippines early on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, as various agencies ruled out the risk of it triggering tsunamis.

The quake was at a depth of 65.6 km, the USGS said.

Broadcaster CNN reported the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) as initially saying damage and aftershocks were expected.

There were no early reports of significant shocks or damage, however.

Phivolcs also said there was tsunami threat to the country, while the US National Weather Service and Hawaii Emergency Management said there was no risk of a tsunami for the US West Coast or Hawaii either.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.