Scotland study shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines effective in preventing cases of severe infection
Scotland's vaccination drive appears to be markedly reducing the risk of hospitalisation for Covid-19, suggesting that both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca shots are highly effective in preventing severe infections, preliminary study findings showed on Monday.
Results of the study covering the entire Scottish population of 5.4 million showed that by the fourth week after the initial dose, the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines cut the risk of hospitalisation by up to 85% and 94% respectively.
"These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic for the future," said Aziz Sheikh, a professor at the University of Edinburgh who co-led the study.
Sheikh cautioned that the results are preliminary and have yet to be peer-reviewed by independent scientists, but told a media briefing: "I am very encouraged. We now have national evidence ... that vaccination provides protection against Covid-19 hospitalisations."
He expected other countries using the same vaccines and similar roll-out strategies - such as England and Wales - would see a similar positive impact in reducing numbers being hospitalised.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday announce how he will ease lockdown restrictions as cases decline, aided by one of the world's fastest vaccine roll-outs.
Independent experts welcomed the Scottish findings.
"The primary aim of all vaccination campaigns is to stop people getting seriously ill and save lives," said Arne Akbar, president of the British Society for Immunology. "This initial data ... is extremely promising."
Data was gathered between Dec. 8 and Feb. 15, when 1.14 million vaccines were administered and 21% of Scotland's population had received a first dose.
Among those aged 80 and over - one of the highest risk groups - vaccination was associated with an 81% reduction in hospitalisation risk in the fourth week, when results for both vaccines were combined.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy extends ban on movement between regions until late march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese blogger detained over posts on casualties in Galwan clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stormy Daniels appeal rejected by Supreme Court in defamation suit against Trump
- A federal appeals court threw out the suit, saying Stormy Daniels’s allegations fell short of meeting the standard for defamation under Texas law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK temporarily bans some Boeing 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU prepares sanctions on four Russians over Navalny, diplomats say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF says Covid-19 might widen wealth differences in Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Supreme Court turns away Republican appeals on Presidential election rules
- Republicans filed the appeals in October, seeking to help Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
America's pandemic toll: In one year, half a million lives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows Covid-19 vaccines effective in preventing severe infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson set to take England out of lockdown: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Iran restricts UN atomic agency to pressure West
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN to rich nations: Don't undermine Covax vaccine program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to build 5G network itself to speed up service launch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican Senator Susan Collins to oppose Neera Tanden's nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox