Stumbling into debate! Former White House doctor's viral rant puts Joe Biden's fitness to test is he fit for the office?

President Joe Biden's recent fall on stage has sparked a heated debate about his fitness to hold office, with Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, making waves on social media with his scathing remarks. Jackson, who served as physician to the president under both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, expressed concerns about Biden's physical and mental capabilities after the stumble during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Despite Biden's quick recovery and reassurances from the White House, Jackson's comments quickly gained traction online.

Having transitioned into politics himself and currently representing Texas' 13th Congressional District, Jackson's opinion carries weight within conservative circles. He questioned Biden's ability to fulfill his presidential duties, labeling the incident an embarrassment for the president and the nation, even suggesting it poses a national security risk.

In interviews with Newsmax and Fox News, Jackson reiterated his concerns about Biden's health, highlighting what he perceives as physical and cognitive decline. His comments have stirred controversy and reignited the debate over the president's fitness for office, particularly as Biden has announced his intention to seek a second term in the 2024 presidential election.

The issue of presidential fitness is not unique to Biden. Former President Donald Trump, who is just four years younger than Biden, also faced scrutiny regarding his age during his time in office and his potential bid for the 2024 Republican nomination. A recent poll revealed that a significant portion of Americans harbor concerns about both candidates' age and ability to serve effectively.

It's worth noting that the White House released Biden's health report in February, which affirmed his good physical and mental condition. However, the ongoing discussion surrounding his fitness demonstrates the divisive nature of this topic and the intense scrutiny that accompanies presidential health assessments.

As the political landscape evolves and the 2024 election approaches, questions about the candidates' physical and mental well-being will likely continue to play a role in public discourse. Whether or not these concerns will impact voters' decisions remains to be seen, but they undoubtedly add an extra layer of complexity to the already contentious world of politics.