Suicide attack in Pak's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa days after train siege; 10 TTP terrorists killed

The Pakistan Army on Thursday claimed that it killed 10 militants suspected to be affiliated to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) following a suicide bomb attack near the Frontier Corps camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, Geo News reported. The Pakistan Army on Thursday claimed that it killed 10 militants suspected to be affiliated to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)(AFP/Representational image)

According to Pakistan security forces, the militants had tried to attack the Jandola checkpost, with a suicide bomber blowing himself up in a vehicle near the Frontier Corps camp.

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation was standing by the security forces to “eliminate the terrorism from the country".

The suicide attack comes days after Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants attacked the Jaffar Express, carrying 440 passengers, near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri on Tuesday.

The militants killed 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists on Wednesday.

Pak witnessed 1,081 terror attacks in 2024: Report



According to the Global Terrorism Index 2025 report, Pakistan witnessed an alarming 45% increase in terrorism-related deaths, with the total rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024 — one of the steepest surges globally, pushing it to the second spot from its previously fourth position.

The number of attacks attributed to the TTP was at its highest ever on record in 2024, while deaths caused by the group were at their highest level since 2011, it stated.

Meanwhile, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain the most heavily affected provinces — which also share a border with neighbouring Afghanistan — accounted for over 96% of terrorist attacks and deaths in Pakistan in 2024.

On March 6, nine persons were killed and 16 injured as two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into the boundary wall of the main cantonment in Bannu in northwest Pakistan while the army personnel neutralised at least six terrorists.