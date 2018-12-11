Suicide bomber kills 4 security forces near Afghan capital

An Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has struck a security convoy on the outskirts of Kabul, killing four security forces.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said six other forces were wounded in Tuesday’s attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have both carried out attacks in the capital.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province late Monday, killing eight police.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said 11 insurgents were killed in the battle.

The Taliban control nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out daily attacks that mainly target security forces.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 12:31 IST