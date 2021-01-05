Supreme Court okays Central Vista project: Here’s where leaders of other countries sit

world

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 12:53 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a go-ahead to the government’s ambitious Central Vista project, which means that if things go as planned, India will get a new Parliament building in 2022.

In the light of Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict, here’s a look at places where leaders of some other countries sit:

1. The United States Capitol: The United States Congress, which consists of the Senate and House of Representatives, meets at the United States Capitol (also called the Capitol building) in Washington, DC. Its construction started in 1793 and was completed in 1800; it was later extended in 1962. It currently houses 535 members - 100 in Senate and 435 in House of Representatives.

2. Palace of Westminster (United Kingdom): The parliament of the United Kingdom is housed at the Palace of Westminster, in the City of Westminster, London. The British parliament, though bicameral, has three parts: the ‘Crown-in-Parliament,’ the House of Lords and the House of Commons. It is the latter two houses which meet at the Palace of Westminster.

3. Palais du Luxembourg and Palais Bourbon (France): The French parliament consists of the Senate and the National Assembly. Both houses meet at different locations in Paris; while the Senate meets at the Palais du Luxembourg, the National Assembly convenes at the Palais Bourbon. The two houses have 348 and 577 members respectively.

4. Reichstag (Germany): The German parliament, called Bundestag, meets at Reichstag in Berlin. The only body elected directly by the German citizens, the Bundestag currently has 709 seats, making it the largest-ever Bundestag. It is similar to the Lok Sabha in India, the House of Commons in the UK and the House of Representatives in the US.

5. Parliament Hill (Canada): Also known colloquially as The Hill, Parliament Hill houses the parliament of Canada. The Canadian parliament has three parts: the Monarch, the Senate and the House of Commons. While the Senate has 105 members, the House of Commons has 338 members.