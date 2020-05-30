e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Surgery after Covid-19 raises death risk: Global study

Surgery after Covid-19 raises death risk: Global study

The study by experts at the University of Birmingham-led National Institute for Health Research published in The Lancet found that among infected patients who underwent surgery, mortality rates approach those of the sickest patients admitted to intensive care.

world Updated: May 30, 2020 04:00 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Overall 30-day mortality in the study was 23.8%.
Overall 30-day mortality in the study was 23.8%. (Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
         

Patients undergoing surgery after contracting coronavirus are at greatly increased risk of postoperative death, according to a new global study that examined data of 1,128 patients in 235 hospitals in Asia, Africa and North America.

The study by experts at the University of Birmingham-led National Institute for Health Research published in The Lancet found that among infected patients who underwent surgery, mortality rates approach those of the sickest patients admitted to intensive care.

Overall 30-day mortality in the study was 23.8%. Mortality was disproportionately high across all subgroups, including elective surgery (18.9%), emergency surgery (25.6%), minor surgery such as appendicectomy or hernia repair (16.3%), and major surgery such as hip surgery or colon cancer surgery (26.9%), the study says.

It found higher mortality rates in men (28.4%) than in women (18.2%), and in patients aged 70 years or over (33.7%) against those aged under 70 years (13.9%). In addition to age and sex, risk factors for postoperative death included having severe pre-existing medical problems, undergoing cancer surgery, undergoing major procedures, and undergoing emergency surgery.

Co-author Aneel Bhangu of the University of Birmingham said: “We would normally expect mortality for patients having minor or elective surgery to be under 1%, but our study suggests that in SARS-CoV-2 patients these mortality rates are much higher in both minor surgery (16.3%) and elective surgery (18.9%)”.

“In fact, these mortality rates are greater than those reported for even the highest-risk patients before the pandemic…We recommend that thresholds for surgery during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic should be raised compared to normal practice”.

Co-author Dmitri Nepogodiev added: “Worldwide an estimated 28.4 million elective operations were cancelled due to disruption caused by Covid-19…There’s now an urgent need for investment by governments and health providers in to measures to ensure that as surgery restarts patient safety is prioritised”.

tags
top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In