Home / World News / Suspect in German shooting that killed 8 found dead at home: Police

Suspect in German shooting that killed 8 found dead at home: Police

Police special intervention forces have found another body on the spot, said police.

world Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:20 IST
Reuters
Berlin
A suspect in two shootings in Germany that killed at least eight people was found dead at home, police said on Thursday.
A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday.

Another body was discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of the financial hub of Frankfurt where the shootings happened.

“There are no indications that other suspects were involved,” police said in a statement. “One of the two dead people found is highly likely the perpetrator.”

Police raised the death toll to nine after one person succumbed to injuries. Their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a dark car, but the motive for the attacks is unclear.

Mass-selling Bild newspaper said the man was a German citizen and that ammunition and gun magazines were found in his car. He had a firearms hunting licence, it added.

