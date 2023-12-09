close_game
Swine fever outbreak: Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs, no SOS yet on pork consumption

Dec 09, 2023 02:31 PM IST

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said 19 of 30 pigs tested had swine fever.

Hong Kong authorities have ordered the culling of more than 900 pigs after detecting the presence of the deadly African swine fever (ASF) in animals at a licensed farm in the New Territories district.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said 19 of 30 pigs tested had swine fever and that transportation of pigs from the farm had been immediately suspended. The culling will start early next week, it said.

"AFCD staff has arranged to inspect the other eight pig farms within three kilometres (two miles) of the index farm and will collect samples for ASF testing," it said in a statement.

"Pork cooked thoroughly is safe for consumption. Members of the public do not need to be concerned."

Though often fatal to pigs and with no vaccine available, ASF does not affect humans, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation.

