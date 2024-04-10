Switzerland Announces Summit on Ukraine Peace Plan on June 15-16

Switzerland will host a high level conference on June 15-16 to consolidate global support for a peace formula advocated by Ukraine that would end the war with Russia. HT Image

The aim of the gathering is to “create a common understanding” on how to achieve “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with international law and the United Nations charter,” the Swiss government said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Switzerland held talks with G7 member states, the European Union and representatives of the Global South such as China, India, South Africa, Brazil, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia,” the government said. “There is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process.”

It’s not clear at this stage whether national leaders or lower level officials will participate in the conference. Another open question remains whether, and at what level, China will attend, given the influence Ukraine’s allies say Beijing exerts on Moscow more than two years into the war.

While Russia’s participation is not envisaged at this stage, the conference should also lay out a “concrete roadmap for Russia’s participation in the peace process.”

The conference will be held in the resort of Buergenstock near Lucerne, after four preparatory meetings in the past twelve months at the level of national-security advisers.

So far, Beijing has only attended one of those meetings. The Chinese government said this week that it hasn’t sought to benefit from the fighting in Ukraine. Bloomberg reported earlier that the US is is warning allies that Beijing has stepped up its support for Moscow, including by providing geospatial intelligence, to help it in its war machine.

During a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Beijing on Tuesday, Russia and China agreed to start a dialogue on Eurasian security with the aim of “double counteracting” the European-Atlantic alliance led by the US.

While several countries have been pushing for Russia to attend the meeting, Kyiv wants the meeting of delegations to reach a broad agreement on the key principles that would form the basis of any future settlement before engaging with Moscow.

Ukraine’s formula calls for respecting the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the withdrawal of Russian troops as well as ensuring nuclear and food security.

Switzerland, which has historically remained neutral in European conflicts, is seeking to bring countries to the table to help end the war, although it’s struggled in those efforts so far. The country is trying to revive its role as a mediator in international conflicts after siding with the West in imposing sanctions against Russia in the aftermath of the 2022 invasion.

