Home / World News / Sydney breaks another record amid struggle to suppress Delta
Infections in the most populous state have risen -- topping 1,000 for the first time last week -- despite a ramped up vaccination drive and a lockdown in Sydney since the end of June.(AFP)
Sydney breaks another record amid struggle to suppress Delta

The state saw a record 1,218 daily infections in the 24 hours to 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Sunday in Sydney.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Sydney had a record number of Covid-19 infections, accounting for the bulk of cases in New South Wales as Australia’s most populous state battles to contain the spread of the highly infectious delta variant. 

The state saw a record 1,218 daily infections in the 24 hours to 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Sunday in Sydney. Six more people died.

Story Saved
