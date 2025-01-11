Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Syrian intelligence says it thwarted Islamic State attack on Shi'ite shrine

Reuters |
Jan 11, 2025 06:00 PM IST

SYRIA-SECURITY-ISLAMIC-STATE:Syrian intelligence says it thwarted Islamic State attack on Shi'ite shrine

- Syria's Intelligence Directorate foiled an attack by the Islamic State group on the Sayeda Zeinab shrine in a Damascus suburb, a site of mass pilgrimage for Shi'ites, state news agency Sana reported on Saturday.

Syrian intelligence says it thwarted Islamic State attack on Shi'ite shrine
Syrian intelligence says it thwarted Islamic State attack on Shi'ite shrine

It said members of the cell were arrested before they could detonate an explosion inside the shrine.

The foiled attack will stoke fears that Islamic State is hoping to stage a comeback in Syria following the fall last month of President Bashar al-Assad.

Some Syrians and foreign powers have worried that the country's new leaders, who are from the Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group that forced Assad out on Dec. 8, may impose strict Islamic governance on a country with numerous minority groups such as Druze, Kurds, Christians and Shi'ites.

But the announcement by Syria's de facto government that it thwarted an attack targeting Shi'ite Muslims comes amid reassurances it will protect religious minorities.

"The General Intelligence Directorate is utilizing all its resources to confront all attempts to target the Syrian people in all their diversity," an intelligence official told Sana.

Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim militant group, has claimed previous attacks in and around the shrine, including last year and a bombing in 2017 that killed at least 40 people.

The granddaughter of the Prophet Mohammad, Sayeda Zeinab is venerated by Shi'ite Muslims and the mosque and shrine 10 kilometers south of Damascus attracts Shi'ite pilgrims from around the region.

Defence of the shrine had been a rallying call during Syria's 13-year civil war that drew Shi'ite militiamen from around the region to back former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

But Assad's ouster last month significantly diminished the position of Shi'ite forces in Syria, including Iran and the Tehran-allied Lebanese group Hezbollah.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On