e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Taiwan holds military drills against potential China threat

Taiwan holds military drills against potential China threat

Assault helicopters launched missiles and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea, while tanks and missile trucks fired from a beach to deter a simulated invading force.

world Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:15 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Taichung, Taiwan
Soldiers fire a 8 inch (203 mm) M110 self-propelled howitzer during the live-fire, anti-landing Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates an enemy invasion, in Taichung, Taiwan.
Soldiers fire a 8 inch (203 mm) M110 self-propelled howitzer during the live-fire, anti-landing Han Kuang military exercise, which simulates an enemy invasion, in Taichung, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
         

Taiwan’s military fired missiles from the air and the island’s shore facing China on Thursday in a live-fire exercise to demonstrate its ability to defend against any Chinese invasion.

Assault helicopters launched missiles and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea, while tanks and missile trucks fired from a beach to deter a simulated invading force.

“We want the world to see our determination and efforts to protect our country.” President Tsai Ing-wen said, observing the exercise in a helmet and green military uniform.

The drill was part of a five-day annual exercise that ends Friday.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that is part of its territory. The self-governing island of 24 million people lies 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China’s southeast coast across the Taiwan Strait.

tags
top news
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Mumbai records its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015
Mumbai records its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
LIVE: Covid-19 second wave to cause further economic disruptions, says IMF
LIVE: Covid-19 second wave to cause further economic disruptions, says IMF
‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
Internet curbs in J&K: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking contempt charges
Internet curbs in J&K: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking contempt charges
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In