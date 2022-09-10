Home / World News / Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Published on Sep 10, 2022 07:09 PM IST

Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, said Taiwan's defence ministry.

Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line | Representational image(AP File Photo)
Reuters |

Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.

Topics
