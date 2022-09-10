Taiwan says 17 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Seventeen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island.
-
Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 litres of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to legal authorities, IRNA reported without elaborating on the nationalities of the ship or its crew.
-
Not only Kohinoor, these 4 precious items were also taken away by Britain
As the news of Queen Elizabeth II's demise made headlines, a new trend got popular on Twitter - #Kohinoor. Netizens on Twitter demanded the UK return the Kohinoor diamond to India. Great Star of Africa diamond Amongst many prized possessions of the Queen, the 'Great Star of Africa' diamond clearly stands out. Read more: On throne during CKing Charles III'saccession, Queen's symbol 'EIIR': What it means 2.
-
Putin wishes King Charles III 'success, good health and all the best'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain's new monarch King Charles on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter. "Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read. "I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," it added.
-
5 outfits of Queen Elizabeth II that had hidden messages
The longest-serving monarch of England Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday and as the world mourns her death, let's revisit some of her iconic outfits that had a hidden message or meaning. Queen Elizabeth II's Wedding Dress According to many documentaries and Palace staff, the Queen's wedding gown had a very special message. Curated by Joanna Marshner, the gown was paid for by ration coupons given by ordinary women post War.
-
'Heavy lies the head': Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's crowns and tiaras
Queen Elizabeth II had an extensive collection of jewels which included expensive crowns and tiaras, some of which are on display at the Tower of London. Queen's private collection is reportedly comprised of around 50 tiaras. The Royal Collection, the greatest private collection in the world which houses the Queen's jewels comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII's reign, the New York Post reported.
