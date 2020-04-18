e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Taiwan to quarantine 700 navy sailors amid coronavirus pandemic

Taiwan to quarantine 700 navy sailors amid coronavirus pandemic

The three confirmed cases had all shared quarters on the same ship, but all 700 sailors on all three ships were being re-called and would be put into quarantine, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

world Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:05 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Taipei
Three Taiwan navy vessels visited Palau - one of only 15 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan - in the middle of March, before returning to Taiwan a month later, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters.
Three Taiwan navy vessels visited Palau - one of only 15 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan - in the middle of March, before returning to Taiwan a month later, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters.(AP file photo. Representative image )
         

Taiwan will put 700 navy sailors into quarantine after three cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed among sailors who had been on a goodwill mission to the Pacific island state of Palau, the government said on Saturday.

Three Taiwan navy vessels visited Palau - one of only 15 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan - in the middle of March, before returning to Taiwan a month later, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters.

The three confirmed cases had all shared quarters on the same ship, but all 700 sailors on all three ships were being re-called and would be put into quarantine, he said.

Taiwan’s presidential office said that President Tsai Ing-wen had been at the ceremony to welcome back the ships but had only waved to the sailors from the shore and had not been exposed to the risk of infection.

These are the first coronavirus cases reported in Taiwan’s military. The navy was carrying out a deep clean of the three ships to disinfect them.

Taiwan has only reported 398 coronavirus cases and six deaths, a far lower number than many of its neighbours due to strict measures taken in the early stages of the outbreak to contain its spread.

The president of Palau, Tommy Remengesau, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that his country of 20,000 people had not had a single case of the coronavirus and he was going to shut it off from the outside world to keep the virus out.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Robert Birsel)

tags
top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news