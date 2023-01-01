Home / World News / Taiwan's olive branch to China and a shared task for 2023: ‘We are willing to…’

Taiwan's olive branch to China and a shared task for 2023: ‘We are willing to…’

world news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 10:35 AM IST

China-Taiwan: "As long as there is a need, we are willing to provide necessary assistance based on humanitarian concerns," Tsai said.

China-Taiwan: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai are seen. (Reuters)
China-Taiwan: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai are seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen extended an olive branch to Beijing as she vowed to offer assistance amid a massive surge in Covid cases in China.

Read more: ‘Over past year…’: China's top diplomat calls for dialogue, cooperation with US

"As long as there is a need, we are willing to provide necessary assistance based on humanitarian concerns," Tsai Ing-wen said in her New Year's speech adding that she hoped Taiwanese aid could "help more people out of the pandemic and have a healthy and safe New Year".

China dropped its strict ‘zero-Covid’ policy, three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the city of Wuhan, and is facing a massive spike in cases. Chinese hospitals have been overwhelmed by patients, crematoriums have been overloaded and pharmacies have run out of fever medications.

In his televised New Year speech, Chinese president Xi Jinping said the "light of hope is right in front of us" as epidemic prevention and control entered "a new phase".

Read more: Australia to require negative Covid tests for travellers from China

In a separate speech, Xi Jinping said that Beijing "resolutely fought against attempts by separatists to seek 'Taiwan independence' and intervention of external forces in this regard" as relations between Taiwan and China continue to deteriorate.

Tsai Ing-wen said Chinese military activities around Taiwan were "unhelpful" for maintaining relations between the two.

"War has never been an option to solve problems. Only dialogue, cooperation, and the common goal of promoting regional stability and development can make more people feel safe and happy," she said.

A shared task for Taiwan and China in 2023 was to "restore post-pandemic healthy and sustainable exchanges between the people on the two sides" of the Taiwan Strait, she further said.

“We also have a shared duty to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region,” Tsai Ing-wen added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china taiwan
china taiwan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out