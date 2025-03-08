Taliban defends women's rights under Islamic law, rejects Western criticism

The Taliban regime on Saturday issued a message asserting that the rights of women are protected under Islamic laws, “which are different from the Western society.” The Afghan government's remarks came despite the ongoing global criticism of their gender-related policies.(AFP)

The Afghan government's remarks came despite the ongoing global criticism of their gender-related policies.

The Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement on his official X account, without specifically mentioning International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

“In accordance with Islamic law and the culture and traditions of Afghan society, the fundamental rights of Afghan women have been secured. However, it should not be forgotten that the rights of Afghan women are being discussed within an Islamic and Afghan society, which has clear differences from Western societies and their culture,” said Mujahid.

Taliban and women's rights

Notably, the Taliban have barred education for women and girls beyond sixth grade, most employment, and many public spaces ever since they assumed control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Last August, Afghanistan's vice and virtue ministry published laws that ban women's voices and bare faces outside the home.

The remarks follow the United Nations' fresh call for the Taliban to lift these bans.

“The erasure of women and girls from public life cannot be ignored,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the head of the UN mission in Afghanistan. “We remain committed to investing in their resilience and leadership, as they are key to Afghanistan's future.”

The United Nations, on the other hand, has continued to pressure the Taliban to reverse these restrictive measures.

Alison Davidian, special representative for UN Women Afghanistan, said the world could not accept a future for Afghan women that would never be tolerated elsewhere.

“Our response to their erasure is a test of our commitment to women and girls everywhere,” said Davidian. “We must stand with Afghan women as if our own lives depend on it - because they do.”

The Taliban’s refusal to recognise women’s rights has left the regime isolated from the international community and also not received formal recognition as a legitimate government by the West.

The restrictions have been particularly felt in Afghanistan’s media sector. The Afghanistan Journalists Support Organisation said 893 women were currently employed in the media sector. That's a drop from 2,756 who were working before 2021, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Earlier on Friday, UNESCO hosted a high-level conference in Paris on women and girls in Afghanistan.

Participants included Hamida Aman, the founder of the women-only station Radio Begum, Fawzia Khoofi, a parliamentarian from the former Western-backed government, and rights experts including Richard Bennett, who is barred from entering Afghanistan.