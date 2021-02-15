Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, says NATO
Taliban militants in Afghanistan must do more to meet the terms of a 2020 peace agreement and allow for any possible foreign troop withdrawal by May, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
"We see that there is still a need for the Taliban to do more when it comes to delivering on their commitments ... to make sure that they break old ties with international terrorists," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to new island
- The roughly 2,000 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent to Bhasan Char. The government has said the arrangement is good for the refugees and the island is designed to offer better living conditions. While human rights groups have criticized the moves.
