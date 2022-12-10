Taliban plans more restrictions to silence Afghanistan media: Report

The Taliban pushed Afghan media outlets in the country to the margin once again, asserting that they are planning to formulate a proper direction for the media outlets, Khaama Press reported.

The report cited remarks made by an executive of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of Balkh, Mohammad Younis Rashid, after a recent gathering in Northern Mazar-e-Sharif province.

Instead of drawing a roadmap for the freedom of journalists in the country, Taliban put further restrictions on the media outlets in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

"We have experienced limitations on media after the takeover of the current regime. Unfortunately, these restrictions will further push the media to the margin," said head of a private media outlet in Balkh, Abdul Baseer Abid, according to the report.

"The lack of a particular roadmap is a great challenge for the media to grow, therefore, the government should introduce a single policy that would fit with media and journalism," stated Sayed Mohammad Yazdan, a local journalist, Khaama Press reported.

In the wake of the excessive rise in crime against journalists in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated the human rights violation of at least 200 reporters in its report, earlier in November.

“Human rights abuses of more than 200 reporters in Afghanistan recorded by UNAMA since August 2021. Record high numbers include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, threats and intimidation,” United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances as well.

