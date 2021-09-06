Taliban shoot pregnant Afghan policewoman in front of her family: Reports

The Taliban shot dead a pregnant Afghan policewoman in front of her family in Ghor province, according to multiple reports, in the latest incident of violence against women by the hardline Islamist group in Afghanistan. Banu Nigara was said to be killed in front of her husband and children at her home in Firozkoh, reports said. “Nigara a police officer was shot dead infront of her kids and husband last night at 10PM in Ghor province. Nigara was 6 months pregnant, she was shot dead by the Taliban,” leading Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary tweeted on Sunday citing her family members.

The Taliban denied they were involved in the killing of Nigara. “We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujaheed told the BBC. Mujaheed said the policewoman could have been killed because of “personal enmity or something else” adding that the Taliban had already confirmed amnesty for people who worked for the previous administration.

“Nigara a police officer was shot dead infront of her kids and husband last night at 10PM in Ghor province. Nigara was 6 months pregnant, she was shot dead by the Taliban.” Her family members says. pic.twitter.com/w5vs1Eahsq — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 5, 2021

Witnesses told the BBC that the Taliban beat and shot the woman dead in front of her husband and children on Saturday as others were scared of speaking out for fear of retribution. They said three gunmen arrived at the house on Saturday and searched it before tying up members of the family. They were speaking Arabic, according to one of the witnesses cited by the BBC. Images on social media appear to show her body lying on the floor with her face disfigured.

Also read | Afghanistan resistance front spokesperson killed in Panjshir: Reports

A civil activist in Ghor told Etilaatroz that the officer had been working at the provincial prison before the area fell to the Taliban.

The killing of the policewoman comes after a woman activist, who participated in a protest in Kabul seeking political rights under Taliban rule, alleged she was beaten up by the group's fighters last Saturday. Activist Nargis Saddat was seen in a video with blood streaming down her face.

Also read | UN urgently calls for an end to violence amid talk of civil war

The killing of the policewoman also comes days after dozens of Afghan women held protests in Herat demanding rights and representation in the government formation after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country last month.

The Taliban have said they will protect women’s rights and create an inclusive government but Afghans are sceptical of the assurances and have pointed the group's atrocities across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON