e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Taliban welcome US troop drawdown from Afghanistan as ‘good step’

Taliban welcome US troop drawdown from Afghanistan as ‘good step’

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donald Trump pledged to end conflicts abroad.

world Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:17 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Kabul
The decision comes as part of Trump’s pledge to bring America’s “endless wars” to an end.
The decision comes as part of Trump’s pledge to bring America’s “endless wars” to an end.(AP)
         

The Taliban on Wednesday welcomed the Pentagon’s announcement it would soon pull about 2,000 US troops from Afghanistan as a “good step” that will help end the war.

“It is a good step and in the interest of the people of both countries,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told AFP.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donald Trump pledged to end conflicts abroad.

tags
top news
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?
Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In