Taliban's segregation rules for Afghanistan's amusement parks: men on 4 days, women on 3
- Last month, the Taliban banned its members to enter amusement parks with weapons and military fatigue, in what appeared to be another attempt to soften their image amid the group’s quest for international recognition.
The Taliban has reportedly enforced gender segregation in amusement parks of Afghanistan, with men and women banned from visiting on the same day. While men will be allowed to visit amusement parks from Wednesday to Saturday, women can go there during the rest of the week, news agency Sputnik reported saying the move will further enforce gender segregation rules in Afghanistan.
Last month, the Taliban members were banned to carry their weapons to amusement parks, in what appeared to be another attempt to soften their image amid the group’s quest for international recognition. Soon after the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in mid-August, pictures of their fighters taking joy rides in amusement parks had surfaced.
"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles," the Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.
"(They) are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of amusement parks."
Also Read | In spectacular reversal, Taliban preserve buddhas, with eye to China investment
The Taliban had earned notoriety for imposing harsher interpretation of Sharia law the last they ruled Afghanistan between 1996-2001. While the Sunni Pashtun group is trying to present a more moderate face to the world, it is yet to fulfil many of the promises it made before taking complete control of Afghanistan.
Multiple rights groups have said that the Taliban began enforcing strict Islamic laws across Afghanistan after returning to power in August.
The group earlier issued a decree banning female students above the sixth standard from attending schools. The decree triggered protests as dozens of female students took to the streets of Kabul demanding the Taliban regime to withdraw its decision. The protestors, chanting the slogans of "education is our absolute right", called for the reopening of schools for girls across Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.
-
'No,' clarifies Biden when asked if he called for Russia regime change over Kyiv
It has been 33 days since the Kremlin launched an offensive in Ukraine and targeted major cities.
-
Russia, Ukraine to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks between March 28 and 30
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused the West of cowardice and not having enough courage against Russia. In a video address earlier in the day, the comedian-turned-president said, "If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”
-
Macron says 'can’t escalate' war after Biden's 'butcher' remark on Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the US remains a vital ally, saying the two countries share many “common values”, but those who live next to Russia “are the Europeans”.
-
‘We’ve said repeatedly…': Blinken says no strategy of regime change in Russia
US President Joe Biden, who was in Poland on Saturday, called for the Russian leader's removal for his invasion of Ukraine. “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said during his speech in Polish capital Warsaw.
-
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics