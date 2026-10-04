Talks between Pakistan's Shehbaz govt, Imran Khan's PTI fail; Islamabad braces for more protests

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will reportedly proceed with its planned long march to Islamabad after the failure of talks with the federal government.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

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The second round of negotiations between government representatives and PTI leaders began at 4pm on Saturday and it extended through the night but failed to make any decision, news agency PTI reported.

The PTI had initially planned to begin the march on September 27 but postponed it to October 4 after the government announced measures to prevent the protest.

Also read: March by Imran Khan’s PTI targeting Pakistan military begins today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM calls for wide participation

PTI demands access to Imran Khan

A key demand of the party is an immediate meeting with Imran Khan, who has been in jail since 2023 following his conviction in a corruption case. He is currently held at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

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{{^usCountry}} The party has also sought decision for Khan to be taken to a hospital so that his personal doctors can examine the 73 year-old former Pakistan cricket team captain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party has also sought decision for Khan to be taken to a hospital so that his personal doctors can examine the 73 year-old former Pakistan cricket team captain. {{/usCountry}}

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Other demands include the release of Khan’s sisters and others arrested ahead of the protest, a medical examination of his wife Bushra Bibi and proper hearings in their cases without interference.

Also read: Imran Khan offered 'deal' by Shehbaz govt to secure release from prison? Ex-Pak PM's son drops hint

Talks fail over access to jailed leader

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Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, who was part of the government delegation, said the negotiations failed mainly over the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in tackling terrorism.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is governed by the PTI, and the planned march is scheduled to begin from the province.

The talks also broke down over access to Khan. According to sources, the government wanted the PTI to first announce the cancellation of the protest before deciding on a meeting with its jailed leader.

The PTI, however, insisted that its leaders should be allowed to meet Khan before taking a decision on the protest.

Also read: ‘This is a disgrace’: Imran Khan's son alleges relatives, children ‘abducted’ ahead of PTI protest march

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Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan leader Senator Allama Nasir Abbas said the issue remained unresolved.

"No understanding could be reached regarding the respective roles of the province and the federal government concerning terrorism in the province, and the matter of a meeting with Imran Khan remains unresolved," Abbas, said.

"We endeavored to reach a conclusion, but the deadlock persists -- specifically regarding access to Khan Sahib's personal physician," the leader of opposition in the Senate added.

Sherry Rehman, leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, who also a part of the negotiations, said the government delegation had discussed all the issues raised by the opposition.

"Unfortunately, the draft (agreement) was changed four times after it was agreed upon," she told Geo News, while denying details.

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Also read: Why has Pakistan Supreme Court ordered former prime minister Imran Khan's hospitalisation?

Imran Khan's party outlines route for long march

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi announced at 12:46 am that the protest would go ahead.

He said supporters from Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat would join the march from Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat on Sunday afternoon.

The caravan which is organised will halt near Karak for the night. Participants will leave at 12.30pm the following day. Participants will stay near Kohat at overnight.

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On October 6, protesters from Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai will join at noon before the convoy moves towards Peshawar and halts near Mattani.

Also read: Imran Khan's son urges PTI supporters to stay away from Adiala jail: ‘Could endanger his life’

Afridi said the caravan would leave Budh Bair in Peshawar on Wednesday afternoon.

"The remaining constituencies of Peshawar will join us at Kohat Road Bridge and the Motorway Toll Plaza. And we will spend the night near Charsadda Interchange," he said as cited by PTI.

The protesters will leave Charsadda Interchange at 12.30pm on October 8 after supporters from Charsadda and Mohmand join them.

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Afridi did not provide details of the final stage towards Islamabad. He said people from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would gather at Khairabad on October 8, where the next phase of the march would be announced.

"God willing, the plan for the next phase will be announced there," Afridi said.

Also read: Pakistan PTI to hold September 27 protest for Imran Khan 'at all costs'

Government warns protesters against entering Islamabad

The government has warned that the protesters will not be allowed to enter the capital.

Political adviser to prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, said, "No one would be allowed to enter Islamabad," while speaking to reporters.

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The government had earlier said it would block roads leading to Islamabad with shipping containers and deploy additional security personnel to prevent the protesters from reaching the capital.

(With inputs from PTI)