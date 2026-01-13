'Target the regime': Iran's exiled prince's appeal to internet providers amid protests, shutdown

As the protests rage and the death toll climbs, Pahlavi has called internet providers to "target the regime's information infrastructure" instead of imposing a blackout on citizens.

Taking to X on Tuesday, the exiled prince called on communication experts and internet providers to fight back against the regime and help "re-establish Iran's connection with the world." Follow LIVE updates on Iran protests here

Iranian crown prince, who is currently in exile, Reza Pahlavi has called on internet providers to help with the current communication shutdown in Iran. The shutdown, which has now lasted for over 84 hours, comes amid the largest demonstrations Tehran has seen since 2022.

Nearly 650 killed in Iran protests As per US-based rights group HRANA, by late Monday, at least 646 people had been killed in Iran due to the protests. As per the rights group, the death toll includes 505 protesters, 113 military and security personnel and seven bystanders. The agency is also investigating at least 579 more reported deaths.

Also Read | How Iran's currency crash sparked a nationwide uprising and where could it lead

Amid the outrage, US President Donald Trump has warned of intervention and is weighing military options against Tehran. As part of his threats to the regime, the US president announced an additional 25 percent tariff on countries trading with Iran.

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.