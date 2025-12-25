Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Tarique Rehman's return to Bangladesh: What is the 3-day schedule for Khaleda Zia's son?

This will be Tarique Rehman’s first homecoming to Bangladesh in nearly 17 years, having lived in London since 2008 following multiple criminal convictions.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman, Tarique Rehman, is set to return to politics after an exile, with former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s son landing in Dhaka on Thursday.

The heir to Bangladesh's long-ruling family and a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, is set to return home after 17 years in exile, ahead of key elections. (AFP/ File)
This will be Rehman’s first homecoming to Bangladesh in nearly 17 years, having lived in London since 2008 following multiple criminal convictions in his home country, including money laundering and charges linked to an alleged plot to assassinate the now-ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Following Hasina’s ouster last year, courts have acquitted Rehman of all charges, clearing his path for a return to Bangladesh.

Hasina's Awami League has been barred from contesting elections scheduled for next year, making the BNP a clear frontrunner. And as the party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, is ailing, Tarique Rehman might be its go-to choice for leading the government, if it is formed by the party after the polls.

Tarique Rehman’s return: What is the BNP leader’s itinerary?

December 25:

  • BNP standing committee members will receive Tarique Rehman at the Dhaka airport at noon on Thursday, party leader Salahuddin Ahmed told a press conference on Wednesday, the Daily Star reported.
  • Rehman will then travel to the reception venue via the July Expressway, also known as the 300-foot road, where he will thank party leaders and activists and address the nation.
  • Rehman will then visit his ailing mother, former PM and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. From the hospital, He will go to his residence in Gulshan-2 via Airport Road and Kakoli Mor, the Daily Star report added.

December 26:

  • Tarique Rehman will pay a visit to his father Zia ur Rehman’s grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar after Juma prayers on Friday.
  • The BNP acting chairman will later pay tribute at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, the report quoted Salahuddin Ahmed as saying.

December 27:

  • Tarique Rehman will complete formalities related to his Bangladeshi national identity card on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether he will personally visit the Election Commission office to complete the formalities. However, the BNP stated that all voter registration procedures will be completed on the same day.
  • Rehman will visit the grave of Osman Hadi, the student leader who was recently shot dead, at Dhaka University.
  • He will then go to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation to see those injured in the protests in July last year.

