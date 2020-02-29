Team Trump launches ad blitz to woo Indians in US

world

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 05:25 IST

US President Donald Trump’s campaign team has launched a new social media blitz targeting Indian-American voters, according to a news report on Thursday that said the American leader was using visuals from his trip to India this week in the advertisement.

The campaign represents possibly the first time a Republican presidential candidate has spent a large amount of money on ads tailored for Indian American voters, according to the report in Politico that pegged the cost of publicity drive in “five figures”.

The ad campaign began Wednesday – a day after Trump left from Delhi -- on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, streaming services and online publishers, the report cited a senior campaign official as saying.The ad will run for two weeks, this person added.

Trump’s trip to India featured massive rallies and roadshows, with him and the First Family also visiting some of the most iconic Indian sites, such as the Sabarmati Ashram.

One Facebook ad features Trump and first lady Melania Trump standing in front of the Taj Mahal, the report added.

“Indian Americans are titans of business, masters of the arts and innovate technology like few others,” the ad reads.

“Your contributions have strengthened our culture and economy. I will always fight for YOU!”