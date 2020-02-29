e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Team Trump launches ad blitz to woo Indians in US

Team Trump launches ad blitz to woo Indians in US

The campaign represents possibly the first time a Republican presidential candidate has spent a large amount of money on ads tailored for Indian American voters.

world Updated: Feb 29, 2020 05:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A supporter of Donald Trump stands in the outdoor protest area before the start of a campaign event with Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
A supporter of Donald Trump stands in the outdoor protest area before the start of a campaign event with Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. (REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump’s campaign team has launched a new social media blitz targeting Indian-American voters, according to a news report on Thursday that said the American leader was using visuals from his trip to India this week in the advertisement.

The campaign represents possibly the first time a Republican presidential candidate has spent a large amount of money on ads tailored for Indian American voters, according to the report in Politico that pegged the cost of publicity drive in “five figures”.

The ad campaign began Wednesday – a day after Trump left from Delhi -- on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, streaming services and online publishers, the report cited a senior campaign official as saying.The ad will run for two weeks, this person added.

Trump’s trip to India featured massive rallies and roadshows, with him and the First Family also visiting some of the most iconic Indian sites, such as the Sabarmati Ashram.

One Facebook ad features Trump and first lady Melania Trump standing in front of the Taj Mahal, the report added.

“Indian Americans are titans of business, masters of the arts and innovate technology like few others,” the ad reads.

“Your contributions have strengthened our culture and economy. I will always fight for YOU!”

tags
top news
GDP grows 4.7%, govt says it has bottomed out and will rise
GDP grows 4.7%, govt says it has bottomed out and will rise
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
Mobilisation, stockpiling ahead of riot caught Delhi police by surprise
How Patnaik lost control of his force, legacy
How Patnaik lost control of his force, legacy
Balakot changed the paradigm: IAF chief
Balakot changed the paradigm: IAF chief
Delhi riots: Men came in trucks carrying bricks and bags, allege locals
Delhi riots: Men came in trucks carrying bricks and bags, allege locals
Trump urges Afghans to ‘seize opportunity for peace’
Trump urges Afghans to ‘seize opportunity for peace’
Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case
Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news