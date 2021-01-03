e-paper
Home / World News / Ted Cruz leads 11 GOP senators to challenge Biden’s win

Ted Cruz leads 11 GOP senators to challenge Biden’s win

“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” they wrote in the statement.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 02:19 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Washington
Senator Ted Cruz during a senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US.
Senator Ted Cruz during a senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US.(Reuters)
         

A coalition of 11 Republican senators announced Saturday it will challenge the outcome of the presidential election by voting to reject electors from some states when Congress meets next week to certify the Electoral College results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won.

President Donald Trump’s extraordinary refusal to accept his election defeat and the effort to subvert the will of the voters has become a defining moment for Republicans and is tearing the party apart. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Republican not to try to overturn the election.

The 11 senators, led by Ted Cruz of Texas, said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results. They acknowledged they are unlikely to change the results of the election.

"We do not take this action lightly," they said.

“We do not take this action lightly,” they said.

In response to Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud, bipartisan election officials and Trump’s then-Attorney General William Barr have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud and the election ran smoothly.

The days ahead are expected to do little to change the outcome. Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20 after winning the Electoral College vote 306-232.

Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
'Jumbo panels serve no purpose,' says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
Farmers warn of march to Delhi if demands not met
'Perfect score': Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Covid update: Covaxin inches near approval; India cultures virus' UK variant
