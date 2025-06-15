Tehran launches fresh attacks against Israel; Tel Aviv hits Iran's fuel depots

Iran on Saturday night launched a fresh attack of drones and missiles against Israel while Israel countered by targeting two of its fuel depots and other targets, reported Associated Press. Israel and Iran traded attacks for the second night in a row as tensions escalate between the countries(AFP)

The two countries traded attacks for the second day as conflict escalated after Israel initiated strikes against Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure. Iranian military authorities stated, as per Reuters, that this was the launch of Operation “Honest Promise 3”.

An Israeli drone caused a “strong explosion” at Iran's Shaharan natural-gas processing plant and one more fuel depot, reported Reuters.

Israel stated that residential buildings had been hit during the Iranian strikes, with rescue and fire services stating that 14 people had been injured. Iran also claimed that they had hit key military targets, although Israel has not confirmed these reports.

After the one-hour-long attack, Israeli authorities told the public that they could leave shelters and eased air raid sirens.

In light of the attacks, the US, a key ally to Israel, will no longer be holding talks regarding a nuclear deal with Iran.

Both Israel’s military and Iran state television announced the latest round of Iranian missiles as explosions were heard in parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, less than an hour before midnight.

The Israeli military stated it was striking “military targets” in Tehran, as Iranian state television confirmed that explosions were heard in the Tehran's east and west.

Israel said three people were killed overnight into Saturday in the first attack and over 170 wounded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel's strikes so far are "nothing compared to what they will feel under the sway of our forces in the coming days.”