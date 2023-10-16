Terrifying video shows Israeli navy unit shooting at Hamas terrorists swimming toward coast to infiltrate the country

A viral video, which was recently released by Israel Defense Forces, showsmembers of an Israeli navy unit shooting dead Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate the country by sea. The video was taken on the morning of the Hamas attack. The clip shows sailors from the Snapir unit aboard Defender-class vessels firing machine guns on the terrorists, according to The Times of Israel. A viral video shows members of an Israeli navy unit shooting dead Hamas terrorists trying to infiltrate the country by sea (Israel Defense Forces/YouTube)

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Hamas terrorists were trying toswim toward the Israeli coast. “Snapir fighters opened fire on the terrorists, amid a naval pursuit. The fighters thwarted a number of terrorists at sea, and from there they continued to thwart terrorists when they reached the coastline,” the IDF said.

Since the October 7 attack, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, most of them civilians, according to officials. Several others were taken hostage by the terrorists.

The Hamas attack on Israel over the last weekend claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians.The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Several videos from the site went viral on social media, one of them showing militants abducting a young woman, Noa Argamani, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back. They are being considered two of several Israelis who are believed to be held captive in Gaza at present.

Meanwhile, at least 27 Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Joe Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage.