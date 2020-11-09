e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Texas becomes first US state to surpass one million coronavirus cases

Texas becomes first US state to surpass one million coronavirus cases

Texas is one of the 31 states that hit a record number of coronavirus cases this week, Johns Hokins University said. In Harris County, there are more than 167,000 cases and more than 2,300 deaths.

world Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Houston
A healthcare worker carries specimen collection tubes at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drive-in testing location in Houston, Texas, US, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
A healthcare worker carries specimen collection tubes at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drive-in testing location in Houston, Texas, US, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
         

Texas has become the first US state to cross over a million coronavirus cases as President-elect Joe Biden is getting to work to battle the deadly virus which has infected more than 9.8 million people in the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Texas is one of the 31 states that has hit a record number of coronavirus cases this week. In Harris County, there are more than 167,000 cases and more than 2,300 deaths with the numbers climbing.

“We have to remember we’re still in the middle of a public health crisis. Now, it’s starting to creep back up into the 8 per cent range and that starts to concern us,” said Dr. Umair Shah, the executive director of Harris County Public Health.

The US is currently the world’s worst-hit nation from the pandemic and has had more than 9.8 million cases and over 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million Covid-19 cases globally as of Sunday.

There have been more than 1.2 million deaths from the disease worldwide since the pandemic started.

President-elect Biden in his victory speech assured Americans that his first task is to get the raging coronavirus pandemic under control with a definite plan that will be “built on bedrock science.” He also announced that on Monday he will form a group of leading scientists and experts to bring the pandemic under control.

Indian-American physician Dr Vivek Murthy is expected to co-chair the coronavirus task force. Outgoing President Donald Trump has been accused of not listening to his own health experts on now to combat the deadly disease, allowing it to spread across the nation.

Biden on Sunday on his transition website posted about his plans to fight the coronavirus. His initial plan calls for doubling the number of testing sites, investing in rapid at-home tests, creating a nationwide pandemic dashboard and mobilizing 100,000 Americans for contact tracing.

His plan also calls for all governors to issue a mask mandate.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already issued a mask mandate over the summer. It requires people to wear a face covering in public in counties with more than 20 confirmed positive cases.

Dr David Persse, the city of Houston’s health authority, said, “We still have opportunities to get this under control and drive those numbers down, but that’s going to be left up to the individual, it’s nothing the mayor, county judge, [or] governor can do.” Persse said, “It’s painful when you have to have the governor lock things down. That hurts the economy, so let’s not get there. Let’s keep this under control with what we can do right now.” PTI SHK PMS PMS

tags
top news
NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai
Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
Posters declare Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM day before counting of votes
Posters declare Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM day before counting of votes
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In