Texas suspends abortion pill access. US President Biden's sharp reaction follows

AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 08, 2023

A federal judge in Texas on Friday suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, one of the two drugs commonly used to end a pregnancy

US President Joe Biden on Friday called a federal judge's decision to suspend approval of an abortion pill as an "unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women."

US President Joe Biden.(AP)
"My administration will fight this ruling," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

The ruling, if it were to stand, makes every regulated drug vulnerable to "these kinds of political, ideological attacks," Biden said.

Saturday, April 08, 2023
