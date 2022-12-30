Home / World News / How 700 frozen bats were nursed back to health amid chilly US storm

How 700 frozen bats were nursed back to health amid chilly US storm

world news
Updated on Dec 30, 2022 05:43 PM IST

Texas Weather: The bats were released back to their colony under the city’s Waugh Drive bridge.

US Winter Storm: Vehicles drive through blowing snow following a winter storm.(Reuters)
US Winter Storm: Vehicles drive through blowing snow following a winter storm.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

More than 700 wild bats were released in Houston, Texas after undergoing about one week of rehabilitation from exposure to frigid temperatures, a report said.

Watch: Chilling video of people jumping from building to escape Cambodia fire

The Houston Humane Society and Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition announced that the bats were released back to their colony under the city’s Waugh Drive bridge, the Guardian reported.

“Hundreds” more were returned to another colony, the organization said. This comes after 1,544 chilly chiropterans were rescued in and around Houston in 7 days. The bat colony suffered “hypothermic shock”, the Houston Humane Society said adding that their body temperatures plummeted and the bats “were unable to hold on to their roost and fell 15 to 30ft onto the pavement”.

Read more: List of countries imposing new Covid rules for China travelers

As bats have little body fat, they can’t survive when stuck on the ground in freezing temperatures. Most of the fallen bats survived, with many requiring just heat and hydration “to quick start their systems”, the organisation said.

Mary Warwick, a director at the Houston Humane Society-Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition, said that about 60 bats were still being warmed and hydrated in an incubator.

Read more: WHO chief ‘concerned' about Covid in China but says this on tourist curbs

“It’s hard to feed bats in care, because they normally eat in flight, so we would have to force-feed 1,544 bats, which is a lot,” Mary Warwick said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
texas
texas

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out