US agents face off with cartel on Mexico border amid Trump immigration crackdown

A confrontation broke out between the US Border Patrol agents and a suspected drug cartel after shots were allegedly fired upon American officials stationed at the Texas-Mexican border. Texas border region has been a hotspot for cartel activity, particularly due to its thick brush and forests.(AFP)

According to Daily Mail UK, the incident occurred on Monday after the US security agents were fired upon by suspected members of a drug cartel who were attempting to smuggle illegal migrants into the US via Texas.

No Border Patrol agents were injured in the gunfight, and the illegal migrants attempting to cross were not successful, Fox News reported.

Also Read | Crackdown on illegal immigrants: US agents’ visit to gurdwaras sparks concern among Sikh bodies, NRIs

This comes amid a nationwide crackdown against illegal immigrants in the US after President US Donald Trump signed 10 executive orders on immigration and issued a slew of edicts to carry out mass deportations.

The Texas border region has been a hotspot for cartel activity, particularly due to its thick brush and forests that make it difficult to monitor the movement of immigrants.

In October, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began clearing the area of vegetation to minimise or control illegal immigration into the US as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s broader efforts to curb cartel activity under Operation Lone Star.

Also Read | Vice President Vance hopes US raids has ‘chilling effect’ on ‘illegal’ immigrants coming into US

Abbott also slammed the Biden-Harris government's handling of the border situation and accused the administration of allowing cartels to run rampant.

Donald Trump's efforts against illegal immigration

US President Donald Trump, who mastered the 2025 campaign on the issue of illegal immigration and promised the toughest crackdown and mass deportation, reinstated several measures to address the problem within a week of his inauguration.

Trump signed 10 executive orders on immigration and issued a slew of edicts to carry out promises of mass deportations and border security.

Also Read | Trump's hunt for 'illegal aliens' reaches New York, New Jersey gurdwaras

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it made an average of 710 immigration arrests daily from Thursday through Monday, up from a daily average of 311 in 12 months through September under President Joe Biden.

If that rate holds, it would surpass ICE's previous high mark in the Obama administration, when daily arrests averaged 636 in 2013.