Thailand takes back entry requirement for proof of Covid vaccination. Here's why
Published on Jan 09, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Covid In Thailand: It replaced new rules announced by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.
Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday.
Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction. It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.
