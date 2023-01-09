Home / World News / Thailand takes back entry requirement for proof of Covid vaccination. Here's why

Thailand takes back entry requirement for proof of Covid vaccination. Here's why

world news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Covid In Thailand: It replaced new rules announced by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.

Covid In Thailand: Tourists visit the Grand Palace, one of the top tourist attraction spots in Thailand.(Reuters)
Covid In Thailand: Tourists visit the Grand Palace, one of the top tourist attraction spots in Thailand.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday.

Read more: King Charles' wife Camilla was a 'villain', 'dangerous' because…: Prince Harry

Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction. It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand
thailand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out